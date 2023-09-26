Woman alleges illegal custody, torture of son by Coimbatore police, lodges complaint

Chennai, Sep 26 A woman has lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore city police commissioner alleging that her young son was subjected to torture during illegal police custody leading to his kidney failure.

Dhanalakshmi from Coimbatore, who is the mother of R. Jayakumar (22), lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City police commissioner on Monday stating that her son was tortured by the police.

She complained that the youth developed a kidney ailment after the police torture and undergoes dialysis. The complainant said that the police had taken Jayakumar and seven others in custody on September 16 in a case related to an attempt to murder two persons.

The duo was accused in the case related to the murder of Gokul in February 2023 in Coimbatore. Dhanalakshmi alleged that after the police picked up her son on September 16, there was no information about his whereabouts but on inquiry it was found that he was at Kattoor police station.

When the family reached the station, they found an injured Jayakumar with injuries on his face.

Dhanalakshmi alleged that police took him to several places in illegal custody and beat him up brutally using iron pipes while gagging him, which damaged his kidneys.

In her complaint, the woman said, "The police took him to several places in illegal custody and beat him up using iron pipes and damaged his stomach, thighs and hip. My son was also bleeding while urinating and he was taken to Tiruppur government hospital and from there to Coimbatore Government Medical college hospital and now his health has worsened and he has been put on dialysis."

She told media persons that doctors had informed her that Jayakumar’s kidneys were damaged.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, V. Balakrishnan said that an officer in the rank of an Assistant Commissioner would probe the allegations against the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor