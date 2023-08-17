Woman alleges torture at police station in Hyd, two cops suspended

Hyderabad, Aug 17 Two policemen from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here have been suspended following allegations that they tortured a woman at LB Nagar police station.

Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan took the action after one of the three women booked for public nuisance alleged that she was tortured at the police station on the intervening night of August 15-16.

Accordingly, head constable Shiva Shankar and constable Sumalatha were suspended by the Commissioner pending an inquiry.

Lakshmi, a resident of Nandi Hills in Meerpet, alleged that she was physically assaulted in custody. The police personnel allegedly beat her up with lathis, she said.

The victim’s relatives staged a protest at LB Nagar Police Station, demanding action against the police personnel involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, B. Sai Sri, said an investigation is on into the incident.

After receiving information that three women were fighting at LB Nagar crossroads, the police had reached there late on the night of August 15. The women were brought to the police station and booked under IPC Section 290 (public nuisance).

One of the women later alleged that she was subjected to physical torture. She also showed injury marks on her body to mediapersons.

