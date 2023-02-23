Woman arrested in Lucknow for killing jilted lover

Lucknow, Feb 23 Police in Lucknow have arrested a woman who had killed a youth when the latter attempted to get physical with her in the absence of her husband.

SHO, Dubagga, Sukhbir Singh, said that the 28-year-old victim, Furqan had left his house at around 11 p.m. on February 19 and did not return.

The next day his body was recovered from a plot adjacent to the house of one Rizwana, 28.

"We got a tip off from informers that Furqan and Rizwana were very friendly and so we started searching for Rizwana who was absconding. She was arrested and during interrogation, she confessed to her crime and said Furqan forced her to have physical relations with him," the SHO said.

Furqan was in a drunken state and attempted to force himself on her but she resisted and covered his face with a bed sheet which she later wrapped around his throat and then strangled him.

"After Furqan died, she dumped the body in the plot," said the SHO.

