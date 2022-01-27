Woman assaulted, kidnapped and gang-raped in Delhi, 4 arrested

A very disturbing incident has taken place in the capital of the country. In Vivek Vihar, a rape victim was shaved and her mouth was blackened. She was then dragged through the streets with a garland of slippers around her neck. The incident has caused a stir in the area. The woman's younger sister reported the incident to police. Police then rushed to the spot. Police have arrested four women in connection with the case. Police said that the incident took place due to an old dispute.

The victim is married. She has a baby boy. An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District. Police has nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counseling are being provided to the victim, said DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram.

Yesterday, we received info that some women have abducted a woman, thrashed and threatened her. We rescued the victim from the accused's house; counselling and medical of the victim was conducted. We've arrested 4 accused yesterday and apprehended an accused today, added DCP Shahdara.

Raids are on to nab others. Both the accused and the victim were neighbours in past. Accused alleged that her son had died by suicide last year in November because of that woman. We are taking stringent action as per law, said DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram.