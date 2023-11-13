Woman at Agra homestay gang raped, five arrested

Agra, Nov 13 A woman working at a homestay in Agra has alleged that she was gang raped, police said, adding that five persons, including a female, have been arrested in connection.

The victim, who is around 25 years of age, said that an objectionable video of her was made earlier and she was blackmailed over it.

The woman was also forced to drink alcohol and a glass bottle was broken on her head.

Police said a purported video of the woman crying for help has also surfaced.

Apart from rape charges, attempt to murder charges have also been slapped against the accused, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call from the victim late night on October 11, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

On Monday, Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar, said: "Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case."

The homestay which is a rented property has been sealed, she said.

Mohit Sharma from the Basai police post said: “The victim narrated the whole incident to us about being raped, and said she was beaten by the accused. They had also broke a glass bottle on her head. She was also forced to drink alcohol. She also informed that the accused had made an objectionable video of her in the past, based on which they were blackmailing her.

"A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged."

