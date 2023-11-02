Woman attacked inside Kalibari temple in Lucknow over legal dispute

Lucknow, Nov 2 A 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and thrashed at the Kalibari temple in Qaiserbagh area of Lucknow by an unidentified man, said officials on Thursday, adding that she had some dispute with trust members.

The police registered a case against the unidentified man, whose image was captured in the CCTV footage, and the temple administration without naming the office-bearers.

As per reports, the woman had gone to the temple on Tuesday when the accused approached her. He started talking in an obscene manner and then tried to molest her.

He then became violent and attacked her with a heavy iron chain causing injuries to her face and limbs.

“My face got swollen due to the attack. Some of the office-bearers of the temple are facing a legal case and they are forcing me to take back the case. They provoked the man to molest and beat me. I dialled the police control room and a police team reached the scene, but the matter was not investigated thoroughly,” she said.

SHO Qaiserbagh, Sudhakar Singh said that police registered a case under the relevant charges and a probe was underway.

Another police officer said that as per the preliminary probe it has surfaced that the woman had some dispute with the trust members of the temple and she was barred from entering the premises. However, she went to pray at the temple on Tuesday.

