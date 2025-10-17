Woman Attacks Train Cabin in Viral Clip; Evidence Points to Eastern Railway, Not Mumbai

A video is circulating on the internet showing an elderly woman throwing stones at an approaching train on the adjacent tracks. The video has sparked a huge debate as people express shock and confusion over the woman’s act. In the viral clip, the woman is seen throwing the big stone in her hand, aiming at the motorman’s cabin of the train on the next track. After throwing the stone, she is seen shouting at the passing train. Her words are not audible. The footage has led to viewers' worry about travel safety. Several users have tagged Mumbai Police in the comment section of this video and are demanding that action be taken in this matter.

Even the official Mumbai Police account, initially misled by the viral posts, tagged the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) on X (formerly Twitter) for investigation. However, railway enthusiasts and fact-checkers quickly highlighted key details in the video that contradict the Mumbai claim.

She's not deranged or out of mind. It seems like a deliberate revenge attack following up on some previous incident between them. She's enraged, and we can see the anger seething in her, pointing her fingers after the target passed by. She's planned it well, had the biggest rock… — Bobby Matthew (@bobworld) October 17, 2025

The matter has been forwarded to the concerned authorities.@ErRpf — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 17, 2025

Netizens have been trying to understand what prompted the woman to grab the largest rock she could find and strike the locomotive driver’s cabin while shouting insults. While many perceived it as a humorous “revenge” for a missed train, others speculated she might be mentally unwell, and some suggested it could have been a deliberate protest.

The most revealing clue is the front design of the train visible in the footage. It does not resemble Mumbai’s local trains, which run under the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) divisions. Instead, the train carries the marking “ER,” indicating Eastern Railway, a zone mainly operating in West Bengal and neighboring states.

Based on these details, the video likely originated from an area under the Eastern Railway network rather than Mumbai. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location, but in response to the viral post, they stated, “The matter has been forwarded to the concerned authorities.@ErRpf.” In the thread, the RPF Eastern Railway also tagged the RPF units of Howrah and Sealdah stations. Further updates on the incident are awaited.