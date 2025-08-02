Woman BSF Constable thwarts major narcotics smuggling attempt along India-B'desh border

Kolkata, Aug 2 A woman constable of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB), in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, foiled a major attempt to smuggle narcotics from India to Bangladesh, an official said on Saturday.

According to a statement, the Mahila Prahari not only stood her ground even as the smugglers advanced, but sent them packing by firing a shot from her Pump Action Gun (PAG). The smugglers fled, leaving behind narcotics valued at Rs 3.80 crore.

“Troops of the 71 Bn BSF, posted at the Khandua Border Outpost had received intelligence inputs of a possible attempt to smuggle narcotics in their area of jurisdiction. All personnel were put on high alert. Around 11.30 p.m., the on-duty mahila constable spotted two persons moving towards the IBB in a suspicious manner. They were carrying some items. She immediately alerted other jawans by signalling with a torch and challenged the smugglers. The latter ignored the challenge and continued to move forward. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, she challenged them again. When this had no result, she fired a shot from her PAG. This time, the smugglers dropped their goods and fled towards the Raninagar village,” a senior BSF official said.

“Other jawans reached the spot by then and conducted a search operation. Two large bundles were recovered from the spot. These were taken to the BOP. There were 1.030 kg Methaqualone, 7.120 kg Codeine and 10 boxes of Brucine Anhydrous (25 grams each) inside the bundles. The estimated value of the banned drugs is Rs 3,80,45,960. Further investigation is in progress to identify the smugglers involved,” he added.

In the second major incident, troops of the 102 Bn BSF, posted at Ghojadanga Border Outpost in the North 24-Parganas district of the state, foiled a smuggling attempt and seized three gold biscuits weighing 466.290 grams. The value of the haul is Rs 46,94,794.

The seized narcotics and gold have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.

The official praised the efforts of the troops and said: “Our Jawans, including mahila personnel, are always alert on the borders and determined to foil all smuggling attempts. These successes are proof of their commitment and efficiency.”

He urged border citizens to alert the BSF of any smuggling attempt through the 'Seema Sathi' helpline 14419 or by sending WhatsApp voice or text messages to 9903472227. Those providing credible information will be rewarded and all identities will remain hidden.

--IANS

