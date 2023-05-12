Woman captured on CCTV setting bike on fire in Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 A woman was caught on CCTV setting fire to a bike in the Jaitpur police station area in southeast Delhi.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when the woman was seen taking out petrol from a parked bike and using it to ignite the same before fleeing from the scene.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the area.

Police sources said that after setting fire to the bike, the woman attempted to set another two-wheeler on fire.

