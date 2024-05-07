Woman caught taking photos of EVM to show as evidence to leader: Goa Forward Party's Sardesai

Panaji, May 7 Goa Forward Party President and MLA, Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday alleged that one woman was caught clicking pictures of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after casting her vote on Tuesday and she confessed that she had done so at the behest of a BJP leader who had promised her a favour in return.

Vijai Sardesai said that the woman voter belonged to his Fatorda constituency and was caught clicking pictures of the EVM to submit as evidence to the BJP leader.

He said that though the woman was taken to the police station for further action, she was allowed to go home after local BJP leaders pressurised the cops.

“Be alert. The BJP has been caught rigging out of fear of defeat. A woman voter in Fatorda constituency has been caught clicking pictures of the voting machine to submit as evidence to a BJP leader for favours,” Sardesai said.

According to Sardesai, this woman working in Goa Medical College (GMC) was promised a transfer from Panaji to Margao and was asked by BJP leaders to show proof of her vote for the party in exchange for the transfer order.

“Who is this leader who gave such instructions in blatant violation of election norms? This could be the tip of the iceberg! This could be happening throughout Goa. I am shocked and appalled by such illegal acts by the BJP to hijack people’s will,” Sardesai said.

“The ruling party has opted for a method of threatening people to vote. This woman had joined GMC eight years ago. Now she has been promised a transfer to Margao from Panaji, provided she shows evidence of voting,” Sardesai said.

“This is unconstitutional, anti-people and anti-democracy. I will take this up with the Election Commission,” Sardesai said.

