Woman, child die after falling into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara
By IANS | Published: February 15, 2024 10:38 AM2024-02-15T10:38:42+5:302024-02-15T10:40:03+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 15 A mother and her minor child were killed after falling into a gorge in J&K’s ...
Srinagar, Feb 15 A mother and her minor child were killed after falling into a gorge in J&K’s Kupwara district, said police.
Officials said that the woman and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in the Keran area of the district Wednesday evening.
“A woman identified as Rashida Begum of Keran and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in Mundain village of Keran yesterday evening.
“Efforts are on to recover the bodies from the gorge,” officials said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app