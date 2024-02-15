Woman, child die after falling into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 15 A mother and her minor child were killed after falling into a gorge in J&K’s Kupwara district, said police.

Officials said that the woman and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in the Keran area of the district Wednesday evening.

“A woman identified as Rashida Begum of Keran and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in Mundain village of Keran yesterday evening.

“Efforts are on to recover the bodies from the gorge,” officials said.

