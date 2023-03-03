Woman commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, March 3 A 28-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide at her home here, the police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Rekha, used to work as a labourer.

The police said that a call was received at around 2 p.m.

The woman committed suicide in Sanjay Camp.

"On reaching the spot, the police team found that Rekha had committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Sanjay Camp," said a senior police officer.

