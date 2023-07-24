Woman commits suicide in South Delhi

New Delhi, July 24 A 32-year-old woman committed suicide at her house in South Delhi’s Sarvodya Enclave on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Kamla, a native of Nepal.

The official said that she was a patient of depression and was getting medical treatment for the last eight years.

Police said that on Monday around 1.25 p.m, an information regarding suicide by a woman by hanging at house at Sarvodaya Enclave was received at Malviya Nagar police station.

Upon receiving the call, a police team reached the spot where they found a female dead body with chunni wrapped around her neck and hanging with a ceiling fan in a room (servant quarter) which was locked from inside.

“She was residing with her husband and two children aged 14-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy in the servant quarters for the last 17 years. Her husband works as a domestic servant in the house,” said a senior police official.

“The children were at the school while her husband had gone to Bank at the time of the incident. No external injury was found on her body. Body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted,” the official added.

