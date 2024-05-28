Woman complains of molestation at Shangri-La Hotel, friends beaten by bouncers: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 28 A woman was allegedly molested and beaten up at the Belisario in Shangri-La Hotel here on Tuesday by another customer, a Delhi Police officer said, adding that the victim alleged that her friends were also thrashed by the bouncers there.

Sharing details, the police said that at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Connaught Place police station in which a girl claimed that she was thrashed and abused at the Belisario.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and the statement of the victim woman was recorded.

“The woman told the police that a person named Girish, who was a customer in the hotel, assaulted and abused her. The friends of the victim who came to the joint were also allegedly beaten up by the bouncers present there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), D.K. Mahla.

The officer said the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the hotel.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police.

“The matter will be investigated on priority and suitable action as per the law will be initiated against the guilty,” the DCP said.

