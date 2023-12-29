Woman cop’s CDR leak: FIR lodged against blackmailer in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 29 Karnataka Police on Friday lodged an FIR against the blackmailer in connection with a case in which the Call Detail Record (CDR) of a policeman was leaked, raising a concern in the state.

The FIR has been registered with Kalaburagi City Cyber Crime police station against one Mahesh Sangavi from Kalaburagi, who is wanted by the poice.

According to police, the accused got himself introduced to the victim cop while she worked with Ashoknagar police station in Kalaburagi city. He got her number and used to chat with her. After getting transferred to R.G. Nagar police station, she got to know about the criminal background of the accused and distanced herself from the accused.

The accused started demanding money from the woman and threatened that he would make their private photos and videos viral on social media. The woman officer had slapped and shooed him away. In spite of this, the accused was harassing the woman officer to marry him, the police said.

She had rejected his proposals and got engaged with another policeman. The accused obtained CDR details of the woman and sent it to her fiance and the marriage was called off. The victim also mentioned in the complaint that the accused had extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

The victim officer filed a complaint with Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi city, R. Chetan Kumar, demanding action against the culprits for 'mentally torturing' and 'violating' her privacy. The case was investigated by DCP Kanika Sikriwal, who was directed to handle the case with the utmost seriousness and submit the report on a priority basis. This development had raised concerns as it involved the violation of privacy of an individual.

Earlier, two police head constables including a woman officer were suspended for leaking the CDR details of the woman.

Following the report, Police Commissioner Chetan Kumar had issued an order suspending Tukaram, a head constable attached to Kalaburagi Women’s Police Station and Veda Ratna, also a head constable attached to the Station Bazar police station.

The accused head constables had taken out the CDR and sold it. The CDR was given to the fiance of the woman police officer following which, the marriage was called off.

The incident of the woman police officer's CDR leakage by her fellow officers had come to light on December 22 in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka.

Sources explained that the suspended cops colluded in obtaining the CDR of the victim officer and handed them over to the accused.

CDR details are typically obtained from the mobile numbers of accused persons in crimes and other important cases. However, in this case, the accused policemen allegedly added the mobile number of the woman cop to the list of other accused persons' contact numbers and obtained approval from a senior officer.

