Woman dead, 23 injured as Mahabus falls into 400-ft deep gorge

Nashik, July 12 A 56-year-old woman from Jalgaon was killed and 23 others were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus with 24 passengers plunged into a 400-feet gorge in the Saptashringi hills on Wednesday, officials said here.

The bus, originating from Buldhana, had departed from the popular pilgrimage spot of Saptashringi after an overnight halt for its return journey to Khamgaon, at around 6.30 a.m.

Barely 10 minutes later, while negotiating a treacherous curve on the hilly road in foggy weather, the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle tumbled down near the Ganpati Point.

The victim, identified as Asha Rajendra Patil, hailing from Amalner, Jalgaon, was killed in the tragedy and 23 others, including the driver and conductor, were injured, including some seriously.

A massive rescue and relief operation commenced soon after by the local police and fire-brigade and a crane was being requisitioned to pull the bus out of the gorge, as intermittent rains lashed the region.

Some of the passengers said it was a miracle that barring one fatality, all the others survived the deadly crash as none fell out of the bus, or the accident could have been more serious.

Recalling the few moments, they said the bus veered off the road, and hiccupped several times on its downhill plunge before it settled while most passengers were trapped under their seats.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed condolences over the tragedy, while Nashik Guardian Minister Dadaji rushed to the spot along with senior officials to monitor the rescue efforts.

Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the deceased woman’s kin and full treatment at government expense for all the injured victims.

