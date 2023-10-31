Woman dead, three injured as fire breaks out in Delhi house

New Delhi, Oct 31 A 50-year-old woman died while three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi early on Tuesday, a Fire Department officer said.

The deceased was identified as Renu while the injured - her husband Pappu, 52, and their two sons, Mohit, 25, and Shivam, 23 - are undergoing treatment.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a house in Palam Colony area was received around 2.30 a.m.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot which was at Ground Floor, Gali No 17, Raj Nagar II, Palam Colony, and the flames were doused in a short time," he said.

According to police, after receiving the information regarding the blaze SHO of the Palam Village police station, who was on night checking, reached the spot within five minutes and called CATS ambulance and fire tenders.

"All the injured persons were sent to Hospital by PCR Vans. Two fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was controlled with the help of public and fire staff. Renu was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre and other three persons are under treatment in Safdarjung Hospital who have minor burn injuries," said a senior police officer.

The crime and FSL teams inspected the spot. "Prima facie, the cause of fire seems to be due to a short circuit,” said the officer.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under progress.

