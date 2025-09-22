Woman dies after fall from 25th floor of building in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 22 A young woman died on Monday after falling from a luxury high-rise building in Kolkata, police said.

The police have recovered the woman's body and sent it for an autopsy.

The police have started an investigation to find out whether it was a case of suicide or she was pushed by any other individual leading to her death.

According to the police, the young woman has been identified as 29-year-old Garima Lodh.

She lived on the 25th floor of a luxurious high-rise building on the Canal South Road.

On Monday morning, security guards heard a loud noise.

They rushed to the spot and saw that the young woman was lying on the ground.

The entire area was covered in blood.

The security guards called the local police, which arrived at the spot, and recovered the body.

Garima lived with her family in the house.

Sources said that she had eaten dinner with her family on Sunday night.

She fell from the window of her flat on Monday morning

According to the police, half-empty liquor bottles and some items were recovered from the young woman's room.

After seeing this, the police initially assumed that the young woman had jumped from her room.

"Prima facie it appears that she died by suicide. However, we are exploring all angles. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out whether any foul play was involved," said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Tangra police station.

The police are also examining the CCTV footage of the residential tower to find out whether anyone entered the young woman's flat.

Sources said that surveillance has been increased in residential towers and security has been tightened.

Recently, a large number of high-rise buildings, especially luxurious apartments, in and around Eastern Metropolitan bypass.

