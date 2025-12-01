Woman dies after self-immolation attempt near Lal Chowk in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 1 A woman who attempted self-immolation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on November 29 succumbed to critical burn injuries in the hospital on Monday.

Officials said the woman, who had tried to set herself ablaze in Pratap Park, near Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday, succumbed to critical burn injuries this morning in SMHS Hospital.

“A 36-year-old woman had poured petrol over herself and set herself ablaze inside the public park on Saturday, triggering panic among visitors. Locals present at the spot had rushed to intervene and managed to extinguish the flames before police shifted her in a critical condition to the hospital for treatment," said officials.

Doctors at the hospital said that she had sustained critical burns and, despite being put under intensive medical care soon after admission, couldn’t be saved.

“Police have taken cognisance of the incident, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that forced the woman to take the extreme step,” the officials said.

The Pratap Park, where the incident took place, is located near the city centre, Lal Chowk, and at any point in time is visited by hundreds of people, including tourists. The incident created panic in the area, and later the police cordoned off the spot for investigation.

More details are awaited as the police probe is underway.

Incidents of suicide by drug abuse, jumping into the river or setting oneself ablaze have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the past as well. In the majority of such cases, marital discord, youth resorting to drug abuse, mental depression associated with family neglect and isolation are the main reasons, according to the officials, adding that the parents, too busy with their lives, often ignore the welfare of their children beyond providing financial support to them, which is another major dereliction of modern-day parenting.

