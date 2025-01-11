Woman Dies by Suicide in Delhi, Man Found Dead in Ghaziabad After Marital Dispute

In shocking turn of events woman was found hanging from pole in northeast Delhi, while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighboring Ghaziabad following the fight.

The woman identified as Shivani (28) and her husband Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad said police.

As per the police reports the couple had a fight and wife Shivani left the house. She hanged herself from electric pole near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.