Woman dies during illegal abortion, parents arrested in K'taka

Bagalkot (Karnataka), June 1 Karnataka Police have arrested the parents of a pregnant woman who died during an illegal abortion, said officials on Saturday.

The parents have been accused of encouraging their daughter to opt for female foeticide. The incident was reported from Mahalingpur town in Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as father Sanjay Gowli and mother Sangeetha Gowli.

Thirty-three-year-old Sonali, a resident of Sangli in Maharashtra, underwent an abortion at a home in Mahalingpur after she found out that it was a female foetus. She already had two daughters. The woman died on May 27.

After her death, the Maharashtra Police from Sangli arrested seven persons, including the prime accused nurse, Kavitha Baddannavar, who performed the abortion. Preliminary inquiry indicated that the deceased, Sonali, had the scanning done in Maharashtra to confirm the gender of the foetus and paid Rs 40,000 to the accused nurse to perform the abortion.

The case has been transferred to the Mahalingpur police station in Bagalkot district from the Sangli police station in Maharashtra. Preliminary investigations suggested that there was a similar case against the accused nurse, Kavitha, in 2022.

Kavitha worked as a housekeeping staff at a private hospital. The preliminary probe revealed that she was in possession of a scanning machine, and authorities have launched a probe regarding the involvement of some influential people in the suspected racket.

Children’s Welfare Committee Member, Shashidhar Kosumbe, visited the residence of the accused, Kavitha, with the police and criticized the negligence of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, D.B. Pattanashetty.

"This is a shameful incident for any civilized society. The authorities' negligence towards Kavitha’s activities is evident. A report will be sent to the government and a separate complaint will be registered by the committee," said Kosumbe

