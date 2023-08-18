Woman dies in K'taka elephant attack

Hassan, (Karnataka) Aug 18 A 37-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant on Friday while she was at her farm in Karnataka's Hassan district.

The deceased is identified as Kavitha, who came to visit her parents in Vaduru village.

The incident took place when Kavitha had gone to the farm located behind her parents house.

The lone tusker which appeared from nowhere attacked her.

Family members immediately rushed her to the Hassan district hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers from the forest department rushed to the spot and have planned to locate and shift the wild elephant.

Meanwhile, people of the village have expressed concern over the frequent elephant attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor