Woman dies of congo fever in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Oct 9 A woman died due to congo fever in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, officials said on Wednesday.

Jodhpur Deputy CMHO Dr. Pritam Singh said that a 51-year-old woman in Nandra Kalan village of Jodhpur rural area had fallen ill on October 3.

“The family took the patient to a private hospital, from where she was referred to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur. When the woman's health deteriorated, she was admitted to Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad,” he said, adding that however, she died on the morning of October 8.

“The doctor had sent the woman's blood samples to Pune for examination and the report on late Tuesday night confirmed her death due to Congo fever,” Dr. Singh said.

After the confirmation of Congo fever in the report, the Health Department team reached the woman's village on Wednesday and conducted a survey. The team took blood samples of the family members as well as the people living in the neighbourhood.

Dr. Singh said that the history of those who came in contact with the woman will be investigated. “They have been kept under surveillance for 15 to 20 days,” he said.

He added a similar case has come to light as was reported in 2019. “At that time, symptoms of this fever were seen in three children while two patients died,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no effective vaccine for this disease.

