Woman dragged by Metro train: Delhi Transport Minister directs DMRC to submit enquiry report

New Delhi, Dec 18 Days after a 35-year-old woman succumbed to the injuries that she sustained after her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train, resulting in her being dragged by for several metres, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has asked DMRC to share the enquiry report.

“I understand from media reports that an enquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. In this regard, it is directed that the period within which the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety shall be submitting its enquiry report, be indicated. Any order issued in this regard be sent for my information,” read the order by Gahlot on Monday.

Gahlot further directed that the DMRC share a copy of the report of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety.

The order also read that this incident, which occurred on December 14, has raised concerns regarding the efficacy of safety mechanisms deployed by DMRC.

“The deceased was a poor widow and is survived by her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. It has been reported in the media that all the relatives are hesitant to adopt the orphan kids as they themselves are financially constrained,” the order stated.

“It is, therefore, essential that adequate financial help is extended to the orphan kids so that their educational and other requirements are met. Please indicate the policy of Delhi Metro in this regard and the proposal for financial help to the orphan kids,” it added.

