Woman dragged on bonnet of car in Raj, video goes viral.

Jaipur, Aug 16 A purported video has gone viral on social media in which a car driver in Rajasthan is seen dragging a woman on the bonnet of the car for about 500 metre.

Many people could be seen running behind the car to save the woman, but the driver did not stop his vehicle. The alleged incident took place near the main bus stand of Hanumangarh on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

After scanning several CCTV footage, the number of the car became clear, which is registered in the name of someone from Rawla, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed around the bus stand. The police are looking for the woman and the car driver.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday shared the video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle.

"Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women every day, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule," he wrote.

