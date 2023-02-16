Woman drug peddler arrested in north Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 16 A 27-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested in north Delhi with 540 grams of heroin, valued at more than Rs 2 crore in the international market, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Aarti, a resident of Majnu Ka Tilla, used to bring the stock of the contraband from UP's Bareilly.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, inputs were received that one woman, who is involved in supplying contraband drugs, would come to Lancer Road near B.D. Estate, Timarpur, and a police team reached the spot and laid a trap.

"Consequently, the dedicated efforts of the team bore fruits, when at about 5 p.m, they nabbed the woman," he said, adding that a plastic bag, containing the heroin, was recovered from her scooty.

On interrogation, Aarti disclosed that Bhanu had allured her and asked to make supply of contraband drugs in the area as per his direction.

"So she fell in greed to earn easy money and started to take stock and supply the contraband heroin as desired by Bhanu. She was earning adequate profit by doing such illegal activities and also came to contact of another person namely Rahish of Uttar Pradesh and she started to buy the stock of contraband drugs from him by paying Rs 1,000 for one gram of heroin and further she used to supply the contraband drugs for Rs 1,500 per gram to earn easy profit," said the DCP.

"Subsequently, raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the alleged main suppliers of the contraband drugs namely Bhanu and Rahish, but both were found absconding," said the official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to nab the main source of contraband drugs.

