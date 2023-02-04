Woman drug peddler held, heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized

New Delhi, Feb 4 Delhi Police have arrested an active woman drug peddler in North Delhi and recovered 44 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in international market from her possession, said an official on Saturday.

The accused identified as Kiran (40), a resident of Aruna Nagar, Manju Ka Tila is also found previously involved in conspiracy of a gang rape case registered in Civil Lines police station.

Police said that she used to bully locals and no one dared to give information about her to police.

"We had launched a special drive against the active drug peddlers especially in the area of Majnu Ka Tilla, to break the chain of drug supply. A team was working relentlessly and developing information about drug peddlers when some inputs about Kiran, engaged in drug peddling, was received," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

"But despite best efforts, she could not be nailed down, due to extra precautions taken by her. The team relentlessly kept looking for the right opportunity to nab her. Local people were afraid of giving any information about her misdeeds because she belongs to the Sansi community and used to bully and threaten the locals for passing information about her misdeeds," said the DCP.

However, on February 3 at 04:00 p.m., Kiran while carrying 44 grams heroin in one black colour polythene bag was nabbed.

During interrogation, Kiran disclosed that she used to purchase the contraband drugs from a person known as Achhu who meets her in the area of Bhajanpura, Delhi on a regular basis.

"She takes the stock of contraband drugs i.e heroin/smack after paying Rs 5,000 per pack of five grams. She used to make small packets and then she sold the same to the drug addicts of the local areas for Rs 300 to earn easy money," said the official.

Police raids were conducted at the possible whereabouts of the main supplier of contraband drugs, but he was found absconding.

"Efforts are being made to nab him and to ascertain the role of others in this racket," the official added.

