Woman drug peddler held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 A woman who was allegedly involved in drug peddling has been arrested here, the police said on Sunday, adding 21 gm heroin was recovered from her possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sunaina.

A senior police officer said that on August 4, an input was received that a woman drug peddler would come near the Shiv Vihar area with heroin.

"On the basis of that information, a police team went to Shiv Vihar ... and after a while, the woman was spotted who was eventually apprehended," the police officer said.

A polythene containing white substance was recovered from her possession, which upon checking was found to be heroin.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS act was lodged in this regard, an official said, adding the accused was earlier involved in similar cases.

