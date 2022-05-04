Woman ends her life after boyfriend refused to marry her

Amravati: A young woman has committed suicide by hanging herself after being chased away by her partner. The incident took place in Lumbini Nagar on May 1 between 2 and 3 pm. Frazerpura police have registered a case against six persons on the complaint of the deceased's brother.

According to the complaint, Kapil Someone and a young girl were having affair for six years. After the families found out about the love affair of their children Kapil agreed to marry the girl. After that, Kapil and the young woman lived as husband and wife in 'Live In' for many months. However, since April 2021, Kapil has been reluctant to stay with her. He tortured her physically and mentally and kicked her out of the rented room. The accused Kapil then left for Indore. She also went to Indore to meet him. However, he did not meet her there. Instead, he tormented her mentally.

Meanwhile, on January 17, 2022, the young woman complained to women's charities about Kapil Sono. Kapil first agreed to marry the girl but later refused, he said he could not marry because of family pressure. After all this, the girl decided to end her life. by hanging herself at her residence in Lumbini Nagar. The brother of the deceased complained on May 3 in the afternoon alleging that his sister was incited to commit suicide by the six accused.

A case has been registered against Kapil Ashok Someone (28), Ashok Pundalik Someone (59), Chandramani Ashok Someone (30), and three women (all residents of Varunnagar, Mahadevkhori). Further investigation is being conducted by the Sub-Inspector of Police Bharti Mamankar.