Woman ends life after harassment by microfinance company employees

Giridih (Jharkhand), Dec 23 A woman in Giridih district of Jharkhand allegedly committed suicide on Monday due to continuous harassment by employees of a microfinance company.

The police arrived at the scene after getting the information and recovered the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Sulekha Devi, was a resident of Bhurai village under the Teesri police station area. Her husband, Amarjeet Sharma, works as a labourer in another state.

Reports say that Sulekha had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from the microfinance company but was struggling to pay some installments. Company employees reportedly pressured her repeatedly to repay the outstanding amount.

On Monday morning, the company officials visited Sulekha’s house again, demanding immediate payment. Despite her pleas for some more time, the employees allegedly issued threats.

As tensions escalated, villagers gathered outside her home, but the company representatives continued to put pressure on her for immediate payment of dues.

Tragically, Sulekha ended her life by hanging herself inside her home. Villagers rushed to save her, but she had already succumbed by the time they brought her down from the noose.

The company employees fled the scene after the incident.

Local panchayat head Ibrahim Mian informed the police, who recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The police station in-charge said that an investigation is going on and culprits will be brought to book.

This incident highlights a troubling pattern of harassment by microfinance and non-banking financial companies in Jharkhand. Similar cases have been reported in the past as well.

In October last year, Zaibun Khatoon, a resident of Khandoli village in Bengabad police station area, consumed poison after facing harassment from microfinance agents. She succumbed during treatment.

In September last year, a 17-year-old girl from Hara Naukadih village under the Pratappur police station area in Chatra district died after consuming poison. She had reportedly been beaten and harassed by loan recovery agents.

Authorities continue to urge stricter regulations on recovery practices to prevent such tragedies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor