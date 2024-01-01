Woman ends life after husband dies in blast at private hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 In a tragic incident, a woman committed suicide here after her husband, who sustained serious injuries in an AC compressor blast at a private hospital on December 29, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Soumyashri Jena from Nuagaon. She had married Dillip Samantray from Harirajpur in Puri district around two years ago.

Dillip, along with three other mechanics, were repairing the AC compressor at the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening when the compressor suddenly went off. Dillip and his associates sustained severe injuries in the blast.

A critically-injured Dillip was immediately admitted to the ICU of the same hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Unable to deal with the shock, Soumyashri committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her paternal home on Monday.

