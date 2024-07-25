Woman Entrepreneur From J-K’s Baramulla Launches AI-Based App for Wedding Planning

Iqra Nazir, an entrepreneur from Baramulla district, has launched an AI-based app named "Dawat Book" that promises to transform the way weddings are planned and managed. After completing her IT degree and gaining experience in various companies, Nazir identified the need for a more efficient approach to wedding planning, leading her to develop this innovative digital platform.

Weddings, while joyous and celebratory, demand meticulous planning and coordination. Managing guest lists, selecting catering menus, and organizing various other details can be overwhelming. Recognizing these challenges, Iqra Nazir designed "Dawat Book" to serve as a comprehensive solution for couples preparing for their special day.

"Dawat Book" manages the wedding planning process by offering a one-stop platform that handles everything from guest management and catering services to gift registries and beyond. The app's smart event management tools include features for managing guest lists, sending digital invitations, tracking gifts, and even forecasting weather conditions. It also provides a digital marketplace for artisan gifts and a content platform for sharing artisan stories and celebration ideas.

One of the standout features of "Dawat Book" is its AI-based smart suggestions, which help users efficiently manage their events and make informed decisions about purchasing products and services. The app aggregates services from event planners, caterers, chefs, makeup artists, videographers, and more, ensuring that users have access to a wide range of professionals for their events.

By creating "Dawat Book", Iqra Nazir has not only simplified the wedding planning process but also generated employment opportunities. Her project involves numerous service providers, contributing to the local economy and offering various professionals a platform to showcase their skills. The foresight and determination of Iqra Nazir have resulted in a groundbreaking tool that is set to become essential for couples looking to create memorable and stress-free celebrations. With "Dawat Book", the days of juggling multiple spreadsheets and endless phone calls are over, as everything can now be seamlessly coordinated through this user-friendly application.