Woman found dead at house in south Delhi, manhunt launched to nab her husband

New Delhi, Jan 8 A 35-year-old woman was found dead, in mysterious circumstances, at her house in south Delhi on Monday and her missing husband is suspected to be behind her killing, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Roy, a native of West Bengal.

According to police, at 8.10 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a woman lying unconscious in her room at Masoodpur area was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Upon reaching the spot, a police team found that the room was locked from inside.

"A woman was found inside the room in unconscious state and no external injury was seen on her body,” said a senior police official.

On enquiry, it was revealed that Rekha along with her husband namely Bishavnath Roy was residing on the above address as a tenant since last one month.

"Rekha’s husband initially worked as a garbage picker in Vasant Kunj and for the last two months, he was working at B-7, Petrol Pump. Rekha has two kids, who are in their native village,” said the official.

On further enquiry, it revealed that a heated argument took place between husband and wife a day before her body was found.

“Now the husband of the deceased is at large and his mobile phone is switched off. The FSL and crime teams have inspected the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to nab the accused,” said the official.

