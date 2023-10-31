Woman found dead in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, Oct 31 A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the police line of Bihar’s Purnea district late on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Poonam Kumari, was residing in a flat allotted to her husband Rajiv Kumar, a constable who is deployed at central jail Purnea.

The incident came to light when Rajiv returned home and found his wife unconscious inside the flat. He immediately took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that it is a case of suicide. However, the reason of suicide has not been ascertained yet. We have sent the dead body for the postmortem to find out the actual cause of her death,” said Pankaj Kumar, DSP of Purnea headquarters.

The victim was married to Rajiv five years ago and has two kids.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor