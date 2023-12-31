Woman found dead in Delhi; cops suspect husband's role

New Delhi, Dec 31 A 65-year-old woman was found dead at a plot in the outer Delhi area on Saturday, an official said, adding the police were suspecting her husband's role in the murder.

The deceased was identified as Beermati, a resident of Ranhola village.

A police officer said that the incident occurred between 5 to 5.30 a.m. on Saturday and there were cut marks on the neck, hands and legs.

During the probe, it was revealed that Beermati went to her plot near her house at around 5 a.m.

"Her son Devender's wife Asha went to the plot at about 5.30 a.m. and found her mother-in-law dead inside the plot. There was a dispute regarding property with her husband, Ishwar (70), who is a ex-serviceman and became a Baba (turned towards spirituality) and resides somewhere outside," a senior police officer said.

The crime and FSL teams were called to the spot to collect the exhibits.

"Efforts are being made to identify the accused. The deceased had three daughters and one son Devender. Their father had separated and lived somewhere with their youngest sister Pramila," said the official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

