Woman found dead in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Feb 19 A woman was found dead in a house located at the national capital's Burari area, an official said Saturday.

The accused was identified as Aman.

According to the official, a call was received at 8.00 p.m. on Friday stating that a girl has been murdered at Kaushik Enclave, Burari, Delhi.

"On reaching the spot, caller Priyanka Rawat submitted that when she arrived at her home in the evening, she found a girl's body on the floor of her bedroom," the official said.

The police then registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

A Crime Team of Delhi Police was also called to examine the spot and take all evidence.

It was learnt that the prime accused of the murder was the woman's husband who called the police.

"The accused had invited the woman after his wife left home to meet her relative. Once the wife returned home, she found the body in her bedroom," said an official.

The police has formed several teams to nab the accused at the earliest.

"The investigation is in progress," the official added.

