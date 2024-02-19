Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 A 30-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws' house in north Delhi’s Burari area, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pooja, a resident of district Darbhanga, Bihar and she had been married for more than six years.

“On Monday, an information was received at Burari police station regarding the death of the woman after which a police team rushed to the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena.

“During the inspection of the dead body, there was no injury. Rakesh, the husband of the deceased, had been working as a cook in Hyderabad and he along with his wife Pooja had been residing in Hyderabad,” said the DCP.

The couple had come to Delhi on February 16 at the in-laws' residence.

“The husband is not present currently. The crime team has been called and the scene of crime is being inspected,” said the official.

“Magistrate has been informed about the incident to conduct magisterial enquiry into the death. Further legal action will be accordingly taken,” the official added.

