Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 28 A woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Namita Pal.

According to local residents, the woman died while wiping the back of the fridge in her room on the first floor of a house.

However, there was a black mark on her hand which has raised suspicion among neighbours. They alleged that there could be some foul play involved as she lived alone in her flat.

Officers of Jadavpur Police Station were informed about the incident and they have started an investigation into the matter.

The incident has brought a pall of gloom in the neighbourhood during Durga Puja.

It has been learned that the woman is a long-time resident of Chittaranjan Colony area of ​​Baghajatin, ward number 102 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). She lived alone on the ground floor of a house in the area. She was cleaning the house today.

According to sources, she was wiping the floor behind the refrigerator with a wet cloth.

At that time, she made a shrieking sound. Neighbours rushed to her house. They found that she was lying on the floor writhing in pain. She became motionless after some time. Later, she died on the spot.

Officers from Jadavpur police station went to the spot and recovered the body. A black mark was noticed on the deceased's hand.

"The body has been sent for an autopsy. Prima facie it appears that she died due to electrocution. However, there was a black mark on her hand. Therefore, we are investigating whether it was an accident or any foul play involved. The real cause of death will only be ascertained once we receive the autopsy report," said a senior officer of Jadavpur police station.

It is learnt that the woman was very sociable. She had spoke to her neighbours this morning as well. However, neighbours were shocked to find out that she died afterwards.

