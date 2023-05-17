Woman found dead with multiple stab injuries in west Delhi

New Delhi, May 17 A woman was found dead with multiple stab injuries in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 2.45 p.m, a call was received regarding a murder following which a police team rushed to the spot, Rajouri Apartment in the Subhash Nagar area.

"A 35-year-old woman was found dead having multiple stab injuries. On inquiry, it was revealed that she was married to 75-year-old S.K. Gupta in November 2022. Gupta's son Amit, 45, who is handicapped, was present at the time of incident," a senior police official said.

"The crime team and Forensic team are at the spot for inspection. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code is being filed.

