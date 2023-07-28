Woman found murdered near Aurobindo College in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 A 25-year-old woman was brutally killed by a man near South Delhi's Aurobindo College on Friday, a Delhi Police official said.

The deceased is yet to be identified and police have also recovered an iron rod lying near the woman's dead body.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Friday at around 12:08 p.m. an information was received in which the caller said that a man had fled away after killing a woman near Aurobindo College in Vijay Mandal Park.

"Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot.

"The dead body of a woman was found in the park beneath a bench. Blood was oozing out from her head and blood was lying around her head. An iron rod was found near her body," said the DCP.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor