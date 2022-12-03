Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Mumbai

A woman and her friend have been arrested for killing the former's husband, police said on Friday.

The woman, Kavita and her friend Hitesh Jain were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for murdering her husband Kamalkant Shah.

Police said she was mixing arsenic and thallium in her husband's food. He was hospitalised on September 3 due to slow poisoning and died 17 days later.

Crime Branch registered a case against both the accused under sections 302,328 and 120(B) of IPC and arrested both of them. Police produced the accused in the court which sent them to police custody till December 8.

On September 3, 2022, Kamalkant was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment and remained admitted till September 19 when he died.

During treatment, the same team of doctors conducted heavy metal test of Kamalkant's blood and the report of that test further deepened the doubt of the doctors. The level of arsenic and thallium found in the body was unusual for any human being.

Doctors informed the Azad Maidan Police Station and the Azad Maidan Police registered a case and handed over the case to the Santacruz Police Station for further investigation.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch Unit 9 instead of the Santacruz Police Station. The Crime Branch started the investigation and took all the medical reports including the statements of the family members including the wife, as well as collected information related to Kamalkant's diet. Planning with Hitesh, a conspiracy was hatched to remove her husband.

For a long time, arsenic and thallium were being mixed in Kamalkant's food and drink very cleverly. These metals are already present in blood inside the body, but if it is more than normal, it acts as a poison and this is what happened with Kamalkant. Due to the slow poison he was getting in his food and drink, his condition continued to deteriorate.

He was admitted to Bombay Hospital on September 3 and was treated till September 19 but could not be saved.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor