Woman from Bihar found dead in hotel room in Bengal's Siliguri

Kolkata, Oct 27 The body of a woman hailing from Bihar was recovered from a locked hotel room in North Bengal's Siliguri, said the police on Monday.

According to a senior officer of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, the body was recovered on Friday, and the post-mortem was conducted on Sunday at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in the presence of family members of the deceased.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Pooja Das (25), was a resident of Katihar in Bihar. She had checked into the hotel with her husband and a child on October 22. However, he had been absconding with the child since the day of the incident.

On Friday morning (October 24), the man came to the hotel reception and asked to book a car to return home. Later, he left the hotel with the child. Since the man did not return to the hotel again, and even the woman did not come out of the hotel room, the hotel staff became suspicious and subsequently informed the police.

After breaking the lock of the hotel room, the police discovered the body of the woman on the bed. Police sources said blood had been coming out of her mouth, and there was a mark on her neck.

The body was sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. During the investigation of the incident, the police found that the man, who was with the woman, was her husband, and the child was theirs.

The investigators also found that this was the second marriage of the man. The police have collected CCTV footage of the hotel and its surroundings for investigative purposes. According to police sources, the investigators suspect the woman's husband of the murder.

In this regard, DCP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, Rakesh Singh, said, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the woman was killed by the man who was with her, whom we believe is her husband. We have started a search for that person. Once the accused is caught, it will be possible to know the reason for the murder."

The family of the deceased in Katihar was informed from the address on the identity card submitted at the hotel. On Saturday, the family members reached North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor