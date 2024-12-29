Woman gives birth to child at makeshift hospital in UP's Mahakumbh Nagar

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 29 A 20-year-old woman gave birth to a child on Sunday at a makeshift hospital built in Mahakumbh Nagar, the 76th district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

This is the first child born in this hospital.

A team of three doctors led by Gaurav Dubey successfully operated on the woman at the Central Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar.

Gaurav Dubey, the nodal Medical doctor at the Mahakumbh Mela, said: "It was the first child born at the Central Hospital built in Mahakumbh Nagar. Twenty-year-old woman Sonam is blessed with a son Ratna."

According to doctors at the hospital, the newborn child's weight is 2.4 kg.

This successful operation was performed by doctors Nupur and Vartika under the guidance of Gaurav Dubey at the Central Hospital.

Gaurav Dubey said: "The mother and the child are completely healthy. Both have been now been sent to the Swaroop Rani Medical College by an ambulance from the Central Hospital."

For the first time, a delivery facility for pregnant women is also being provided in the temporary hospital located in the parade area of the Mahakumbh Mela. A labor room has also been set up here.

The world's largest human gathering 'Mahakumbh 2025' is going to be organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 for which preparations are underway to make it an event of unparalleled grandeur, safety, and spiritual significance.

With the inspiration of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no stone is being left unturned to make the Mahakumbh a grand and safe Mahakumbh.

The Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a fool-proof plan to ensure that all the devotees reach the Mahakumbh Mela safely and easily and also ensure their return home.

With over 40 crore devotees expected from around the world, the 45-day festival promises to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and modern advancements.

The Culture Ministry described Mahakumbh 2025 as more than a religious gathering, calling it a "global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability, and modernity". Special provisions, including multilingual signage and cultural programs, aim to welcome international visitors and highlight India's diversity.

