Woman held at IGI airport with 2kg Amphetamine

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized approximately 2.39 kg of contraband (Amphetamine) worth Rs 4.78 crore and arrested a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a CISF statement said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Syeeda Abida.

The official said that the accused was to travel from Delhi to Doha by Qatar airlines.

"On March 9 at about 8: 15 pm, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a lady passenger at the Check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport," the statement said.

"During checking of her bag, 20 packets containing Amphetamine were found concealed in the fabricated cavity in 3 ladies' purses and 07 bangles boxes. The total approximate weight of the seized drug was about 2.39 Kg having an approximate value of INR 4.78 Crore," the official added.

"The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Officials," it added.

Later, the said passenger along with detected drugs was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter, the statement added.

