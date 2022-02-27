Woman held at IGI with gold valued at Rs 33 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 27 The Customs officials on Sunday said an Indian woman at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been arrested for smuggling gold valued at Rs 33 lakh.

A Customs official said the woman had arrived at the IGI on February 25. She was intercepted on suspicion and her luggage was checked.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and search of the woman resulted in the recovery of the brown powder weighing 905 grams which was concealed inside the undergarments and jeans worn by her," said the Customs official.

The official further said that gold weighing 724.5 gram was recovered from the powder, adding the recovered gold was valued at Rs 33,11,403.

"The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

