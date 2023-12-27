Woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur kills her new-born grand-daughter, buries body near home

Patna, Dec 27 A sensational murder was reported from Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday where a woman strangled her new-born grand-daughter and buried her body, police said.

The incident occurred at Amma Sohijan village under Hathaudi police station in the district and the accused grandmother, Saroj Devi, and grandfather, Ashok Ojha, have been arrested.

Police also recovered body of the two-month old baby, 24 hours after the burial.

As per an official, the accused’s daughter in-law Komal Devi delivered a baby girl two months ago but the grandparents were not happy as they were expecting a baby boy.

On Monday, Saroj Devi held the infant in her hands and came out from the house.

When Komal did not find her daughter inside the home, she searched everywhere and eventually contacted the Hathaudi police station.

Police reached the spot and questioned every family member of the house, and the grandparents were not giving satisfactory answers. "They were also looking nervous. When we strongly asked them, they revealed the incident," Hathaudi police station SHO Alok Kumar said.

"As per the confession, Saroj Devi said that she picked the infant and came out of the house. She strangled her and buried the dead body 500 metres away from home. Her husband was also involved in the commission of crime. We have arrested them and produced them in the local court on Tuesday which sent them to judicial custody.

"We have also recovered the dead body 24 hours after the burial and sent it for autopsy to the SKMCH, Muzaffarpur," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor