Woman jumps to death from flyover in Haryana's Gurugram

A woman allegedly jumped to her death from the Rajiv Chowk Flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The nearly 22-year-old woman identified as Sapna , a resident of Hans Enclave Colony near Rajiv Chowk, here slit her wrists before she jumped off the flyover into oncoming traffic, Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station said.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 2.30 pm after the woman arrived at the flyover on her two-wheeler, the official said.

No suicide note has been recovered from the site, police said.

The woman has been identified as an MSc student.

Guard of the National Highways Authority of India, Yashpal Singh said that when he rushed to the spot after hearing about an "accident"," there was only a scooty parked there."

An investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

