Woman killed, 6 injured as rash car driver hits pedestrians in Delhi

New Delhi, March 14 A 22-year-old woman died while six others, including children, were injured after they were hit by an allegedly rashly driven vehicle in east Delhi on Wednesday evening, police said.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. in the Ghazipur area, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The official said that a total of seven injured persons were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, including five women. Among them, Sita Devi, a resident of Pata Khoda Colony, Hayat Nagar, Ghaziabad, succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

The car driver was also injured and undergoing treatment.

"The suspect is in police custody," said the official, adding that legal action is being taken.

