Woman killed by her former live-in partner in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 A woman was killed allegedly by her former live-in partner in east Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the deceased was identified as Pooja, 43, a resident of Geeta Colony area.

According to police, at 7.23 p.m. on Tuesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Geeta Colony police station regarding the incident following which a police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

"A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Geeta Colony police station and investigation has been taken up," said a senior police official.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Pooja was earlier living with auto-rickshaw driver Deepak as a tenant, along with her son Davish alias Hari from her former husband. Hari told police that Deepak had asked him to attend his classes in the afternoon but upon returning in the evening, he discovered the house locked, raising concerns that something might be amiss.

Fearing the worst, he decided to break the lock, only to find her mother's body inside.

"Deepak and the woman had been involved in arguments, leading to their separation two months ago. However, Deepak visited the victim's house again on Tuesday. In response to the incident, multiple teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend Deepak, who is still at large," the official added.

