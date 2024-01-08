Woman killed by her only child: Daughter, son-in-law arrested by K’taka Police

Mandya, (Karnataka) Jan 8 A shocking incident of a woman allegedly being killed by her only child was reported from Hebbakawadi Village in Mandya district, Karnataka, on Monday.

The police solved the case 13 months after the incident took place and arrested the woman and her husband.

The accused have been identified as the victim’s daughter Anusha, a resident of Harohalli in Mysuru district and her husband Devaraju.

Devaraju has been arrested for helping his wife to hide the body of 52-year-old Sharadamma.

According to the police, Anusha, after killing Sharadamma, maintained that she had gone away with someone. However, a missing case was lodged with Varuna police station in Mysuru district.

After contradictory statements were given by the couple, the police grew suspicious and grilled them. During the course of the investigation, the couple confessed to the crime.

Anusha, who was the only child of the victim, had gone to the mother’s house on November 22, 2022 and quarreled with her mother over the senior woman’s eye treatment.

In the heat of the argument, Sharadamma tried to hit her daughter with a stick and Anusha pushed her away. Sharadamma lost her balance and hit her head against the edge of a cot and died on the spot.

Fearing arrest, the couple had transported the body to the burial ground located on the outskirts of the village and buried her there.

When pressure from relatives mounted, Anusha lodged a missing case with the police.

The case has now been handed over to the Mandya rural police, who said they will exhume body and proceed further in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor